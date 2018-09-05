English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
68% Milk & Milk Products in India Not as Per FSSAI Standard: Official
Mohan Singh Ahluwalia, member, Animal Welfare Board of India said the most common adulterants are detergent, caustic soda, glucose, white paint and refined oil.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Ludhiana: Around 68.7 per cent of milk and milk products sold in the country is not as per the standards laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a member of the Animal Welfare Board said Wednesday.
Mohan Singh Ahluwalia, member, Animal Welfare Board of India said the most common adulterants are detergent, caustic soda, glucose, white paint and refined oil.
"The state of adulteration in milk and milk products in the country is such that 68.7 per cent of milk and milk products sold is not as per the standards laid down by the FSSAI," he said.
Quoting a report by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ahluwalia said 89.2 per cent of such products are adulterated in one form or the other.
He said the production of milk in the country up to March 31, 2018 has been registered at 14.68 crore litres per day against the consumption of 480 grams per capita per day.
The member was chairing a meeting of heads of different departments here.
He added that adulteration in milk is more prevalent in northern states as compared to the southern states.
Ahluwalia said the National Survey on Milk Adulteration had conducted a survey some years back and found that due to lack of hygiene and sanitation in handling and packaging, detergents used in washing containers and other surfaces find their way into milk and milk products.
"However, detergent and other contaminants like urea, starch, glucose and formalin are also used to deliberately adulterate milk as they provide thickness and preserve the milk for longer periods," he said.
The Animal Welfare Board member said the adulterants in milk are hazardous and can cause irreversible damage to human organs.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently issued an advisory to the Government of India stating that if adulteration of milk and milk products is not checked immediately, 87 per cent of citizens would be suffering from serious diseases like cancer by the year 2025.
Ahluwalia warned that with excessive use of pesticides, even wheat is getting poisonous in north India, which is a "dangerous trend".
He urged the heads of all agencies involved in checking adulteration of food products to intensify the sampling process.
"With a view to equipping the Food Safety and Standards Act with more teeth, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. The committee will investigate the ground realities of the issue and submit feedback," the member said while chairing another meeting at Nawanshahr.
Mohan Singh Ahluwalia, member, Animal Welfare Board of India said the most common adulterants are detergent, caustic soda, glucose, white paint and refined oil.
"The state of adulteration in milk and milk products in the country is such that 68.7 per cent of milk and milk products sold is not as per the standards laid down by the FSSAI," he said.
Quoting a report by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ahluwalia said 89.2 per cent of such products are adulterated in one form or the other.
He said the production of milk in the country up to March 31, 2018 has been registered at 14.68 crore litres per day against the consumption of 480 grams per capita per day.
The member was chairing a meeting of heads of different departments here.
He added that adulteration in milk is more prevalent in northern states as compared to the southern states.
Ahluwalia said the National Survey on Milk Adulteration had conducted a survey some years back and found that due to lack of hygiene and sanitation in handling and packaging, detergents used in washing containers and other surfaces find their way into milk and milk products.
"However, detergent and other contaminants like urea, starch, glucose and formalin are also used to deliberately adulterate milk as they provide thickness and preserve the milk for longer periods," he said.
The Animal Welfare Board member said the adulterants in milk are hazardous and can cause irreversible damage to human organs.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently issued an advisory to the Government of India stating that if adulteration of milk and milk products is not checked immediately, 87 per cent of citizens would be suffering from serious diseases like cancer by the year 2025.
Ahluwalia warned that with excessive use of pesticides, even wheat is getting poisonous in north India, which is a "dangerous trend".
He urged the heads of all agencies involved in checking adulteration of food products to intensify the sampling process.
"With a view to equipping the Food Safety and Standards Act with more teeth, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. The committee will investigate the ground realities of the issue and submit feedback," the member said while chairing another meeting at Nawanshahr.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
- Became Emotional When I Heard National Anthem on the Podium, Says Neeraj Chopra
- Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold
- Bhambri, Sharan Pull Out of Serbia Davis Cup Tie; Nagal Refuses to Come as Stand-by
- Amazon India Launches Hindi App, Website to Address "The Next 100 Million Customers"
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...