68-year-old German Tourist Dies in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, police said, adding no foul play was found behind her death.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
68-year-old German Tourist Dies in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Representative image.

Shimla: A 68-year-old German tourist died in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, police said.

Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, they said, adding no foul play was found behind her death.

Her visa was found valid till February 2 and the German embassy has also been informed about her demise, police said. The body was sent to Medical College Chamba for autopsy.

