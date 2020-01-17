English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
68-year-old German Tourist Dies in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, police said, adding no foul play was found behind her death.
Representative image.
Shimla: A 68-year-old German tourist died in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, police said.
Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, they said, adding no foul play was found behind her death.
Her visa was found valid till February 2 and the German embassy has also been informed about her demise, police said. The body was sent to Medical College Chamba for autopsy.
