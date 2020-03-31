68-year-old Man is Kerala's 2nd Casualty Due to Coronavirus, Had No Travel History

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded its second death due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as a 68-year-old man passed away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital at 12.30am.

The death has puzzled authorities as the deceased did not have a travel history to a foreign country.

The Pothancode resident, a former assistant sub-inspector with Kerala Police, had attended some weddings, a funeral and some religious functions at a place of worship.

One of his children is a conductor with the State Transport Corporation. He had symptoms of fever and consulted a Public Health Centre on March 18 and was admitted to the MCH on March 23 with Covid-19 symptoms.

According to a statement from MCH, the patient was suffering from thyroid-related diseases and high blood pressure and was on ventilator support for the last five days. Dialysis was started as both the kidneys had stopped functioning.

The first Covid-19 death in the state was reported from Kochi when a 69-year-old patient who came from Dubai passed away in Ernakulam on Saturday.

