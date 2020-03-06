683 Cases Filed, 1,983 People Detained or Arrested: Police on Northeast Delhi Violence
The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, has left 53 dead and over 200 injured.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Friday it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi, officials said.
Out of 683 cases registered, 48 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement.
In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.
A total of 251 meetings with the Aman Committee have been conducted across the national capital, a senior police officer said.
