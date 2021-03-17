69 Students at Thapar Institute Test Covid Positive After 'Fresher's Week', Hostels Isolated

At least half a dozen hostels and residential areas on the campus of prestigious Patiala-based Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology have been converted into micro-containment zones after 69 students on campus tested Covid positive in the last four days.

On Tuesday, 39 students tested positive on the campus triggering a health alert on the campus as reports of hundreds of others are still awaited.

A freshers’ welcome week was organised on the campus is believed to have lead to such high number of cases. During the fresher’s week held from March 7 to 13, students had organised cultural events, fashion show, sports events and even a DJ night party was held on the campus.

Institute authorities, however, maintained that the students had been asked to adhere to strict covid guidelines. A high level meeting was being held to review the situation on the campus.

Panicked parents arrived at the campus but only those who had tested negative were allowed to go. There were reports, however, of some students who had tested positive of having left the campus without informing health authorities.

Patiala Civil Surgeon and district epidemiologist Dr Satinder Singh said that positive students, who belonged to nearby districts, were sent in ambulances. “Besides, students who tested negative were allowed to go home on their own. We have already tested a majority of the students. If need be, we will test more,” he said.