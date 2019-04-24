English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
69 Terrorists Killed This Year so Far, 41 After Pulwama Terror Attack: Indian Army
The security forces said that they have eliminated the entire leadership of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir.
File photo of KJS Dhillon.
Loading...
Indian Army has eliminated 41 terrorists after the Pulwama terror attack which occurred on February 14, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Wednesday.
With this, the security forces have eliminated the entire leadership of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir, said Dhillion.
"This year, a total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from JeM. Out of those 25,
13 were Pakistanis and 13 were A+ category militants," Dhillon said, addressing a press conference along with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.
In 2019, the security forces have killed 69 terrorists so far," Dhillon added.
The police chief said the security forces were in complete control of the ground situation. He described the security condition as ‘improving’.
Noting that the security forces have targeted the JeM leadership, the corps commander said, "The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan's best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama."
The GOC, 15 Corps also said that the operations against the militants will continue with full vigour. "I want to assure that the operations along the LoC, in the hinterland, will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up to a level which earlier they have enjoyed," Dhillon said, asking the local militants to surrender.
On the number of foreign and local militants active in the Kashmir Valley, he said, "Whosoever picks up a gun will be eliminated."
With this, the security forces have eliminated the entire leadership of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir, said Dhillion.
"This year, a total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from JeM. Out of those 25,
13 were Pakistanis and 13 were A+ category militants," Dhillon said, addressing a press conference along with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.
In 2019, the security forces have killed 69 terrorists so far," Dhillon added.
The police chief said the security forces were in complete control of the ground situation. He described the security condition as ‘improving’.
Noting that the security forces have targeted the JeM leadership, the corps commander said, "The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan's best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama."
The GOC, 15 Corps also said that the operations against the militants will continue with full vigour. "I want to assure that the operations along the LoC, in the hinterland, will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up to a level which earlier they have enjoyed," Dhillon said, asking the local militants to surrender.
On the number of foreign and local militants active in the Kashmir Valley, he said, "Whosoever picks up a gun will be eliminated."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results