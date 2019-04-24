Take the pledge to vote

69 Terrorists Killed This Year so Far, 41 After Pulwama Terror Attack: Indian Army

The security forces said that they have eliminated the entire leadership of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir.

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
69 Terrorists Killed This Year so Far, 41 After Pulwama Terror Attack: Indian Army
File photo of KJS Dhillon.
Indian Army has eliminated 41 terrorists after the Pulwama terror attack which occurred on February 14, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Wednesday.

With this, the security forces have eliminated the entire leadership of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir, said Dhillion.

"This year, a total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from JeM. Out of those 25,

13 were Pakistanis and 13 were A+ category militants," Dhillon said, addressing a press conference along with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

In 2019, the security forces have killed 69 terrorists so far," Dhillon added.

The police chief said the security forces were in complete control of the ground situation. He described the security condition as ‘improving’.

Noting that the security forces have targeted the JeM leadership, the corps commander said, "The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan's best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama."

The GOC, 15 Corps also said that the operations against the militants will continue with full vigour. "I want to assure that the operations along the LoC, in the hinterland, will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up to a level which earlier they have enjoyed," Dhillon said, asking the local militants to surrender.

On the number of foreign and local militants active in the Kashmir Valley, he said, "Whosoever picks up a gun will be eliminated."
