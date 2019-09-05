Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

69-Year-Old Farmer Standing in Queue for Urea Dies in Telangana

G Yellaiah, a native of Achimayipally village, went to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society office at Dubbak and stood in the queue but suddenly collapsed after which he was rushed to the nearby government hospital.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
69-Year-Old Farmer Standing in Queue for Urea Dies in Telangana
Image for representation
Loading...

Siddipet: Amid claims of urea shortage in Telangana, a 69-year-old farmer collapsed and died reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest while standing in queue for buying the fertilizer in Siddipet district on Thursday, police said.

G Yellaiah, a native of Achimayipally village, went to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society office at Dubbak and stood in the queue but suddenly collapsed after which he was rushed to the nearby government hospital where doctors declared him bought dead, they said.

Farmers demanded that the state government release ex-gratia to the bereaved family. An agriculture official said farmers gathered in large numbers as the urea stock arrived.

"We gave them tokens to stand in the queue and suddenly one of them collapsed...," the official said. The incident created a furore with the opposition Congress and BJP hitting out at the state government.

BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)government had "once again let down the farmers of the state."

He alleged that the short supply of urea was due to utter mismanagement of the state agriculture department and the state agriculture ministry in planning the logistics for distribution of urea.

According to him, the Central government has allocated 8.5 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana, while the minimum requirement for the season was only 6.5 lakh tonnes.

"BJP strongly condemns the KCR government's failure to plan ahead of an important crop season, resulting in this kind of a farmer distress," he said and demanded that government intervene immediately to resolve the issue on a war-footing.

Describing the KCR government as "anti-farmer", senior Congress leader and former MP Mallu Ravi said "the government has no commitment towards agriculture." "The Congress party expresses its deep concern over the death of the farmer. The state government failed in addressing issue of urea shortage," he added.

TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy had also written to the Chief Minister on the urea crisis three days ago, he said. Police said they have registered a case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram