69-yr-old Covid-19 Patient with Co-morbidity Dies in Ludhiana; Death Toll in Punjab Reaches Six

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history, but was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and diabetes.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
A 69-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab to six, a health official said.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history.

"She was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and sugar. She had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus," Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The official said she was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a serious condition on March 31. A resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, the woman had earlier gone to Mohali to meet her relatives, he said.

Punjab has so far reported 68 coronavirus cases.

