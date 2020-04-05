69-yr-old Covid-19 Patient with Co-morbidity Dies in Ludhiana; Death Toll in Punjab Reaches Six
Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history, but was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and diabetes.
Representative image.
A 69-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab to six, a health official said.
Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history.
"She was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and sugar. She had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus," Kumar told PTI over the phone.
The official said she was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a serious condition on March 31. A resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, the woman had earlier gone to Mohali to meet her relatives, he said.
Punjab has so far reported 68 coronavirus cases.
