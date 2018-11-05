6km-Long Traffic Jam on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as Choked Roads Take Joy Out of Dhanteras Shopping

Traffic snarls on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway are so common that they have earned their own name – Gurujam – and the one commuters witnessed on Monday evening was worthy of that moniker.The traffic jam stretched for over 6 kilometres, starting from Mahilpalpur in Delhi to Udyog Vihar as motorists going towards Gurugram got stuck for hours.The gridlock was caused as people stepped out in large numbers to shop on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, two days ahead of Diwali.Cops said the construction of an underpass near Mahipalpur was a major bottleneck adding to woes as it occupied almost two lanes of the road, leaving one and a half lane for vehicles on both sides. The second bottleneck was at the toll plaza at the Delhi-Gurugram border."We are coordinating with our counterparts in Gurugram to ease out the traffic, but the huge volume due to the festive rush has been resulting in the jams," Joint commission (traffic) Alok Kumar told the Times of India.In Gurugram, the snarls stretched back to the IFFCO Chowk. Commuters heading towards the airport too were stuck for nearly two hoursTraffic on the expressway had started building up around 4.30pm. Thousands of commuters were caught in the jam which lasted till about 8.30pm.Arterial roads in Delhi like the Sardar Patel Marg and Outer Ring Road in Delhi witnessed snarls due to the tailbacks from the massive jam on the expressway.Congestion was also witnessed at major intersections in the national capital, particularly in areas that house markets like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and South Extension.Despite deployment of around 4,000 personnel by Delhi Traffic Police to regulate the gridlock, commuters faced a tough time navigating through these market areas.Several commuters tweeted about getting stuck in the jam on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and posted photos showing the never-ending line of cars.