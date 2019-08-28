Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

6th Death Anniversary of Youths Whose Killing Led to 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots Observed, Balyan Attends Ceremony

Sachin, Gaurav and Shahnawaz were killed in Kawal village after a quarrel on August 27, 2013. Over 60 people were killed and thousands displaced in the communal riots that ensued.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
6th Death Anniversary of Youths Whose Killing Led to 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots Observed, Balyan Attends Ceremony
Muzaffarnagar riots had displaced thousands of people in 2013.
Muzaffarnagar: Union minister and local BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan and party MLAs on Wednesday attended a ceremony held here amid tight security to mark the sixth death anniversary of two youths whose killing is believed to have triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in 2013.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Jansath tehsil to maintain law and order and security was beefed up with additional police deployment in Kawal and Malikpura villages in the district.

A 'havan' was organised in Malikpura village in memory of Sachin and Gaurav. Muzaffarnagar MP Balyan, BJP MLAs Vikram Saini (Khatauli) and Umesh Malik (Budhana), a number of party activists and family members of the deceased attended a 'shradhanjli sabha'.

Sachin, Gaurav and Shahnawaz were killed in Kawal village after a quarrel on August 27, 2013. Over 60 people were killed and thousands displaced in the communal riots that ensued.

In February this year, seven persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court for killing Sachin and Gaurav.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

