7 Arrested for Looting Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Crore at Gunpoint in Bihar's Darbhanga

Bihar Police on Saturday cracked arrested 7 people linked to the daylight heist in which Rs 5 crore worth of gold jewellery was stolen from a shop in Darbhanga.

Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram said his team was successful after multiple raids were conducted in a coordinated manner in adjoining Madhubani district and Hajipur, the largest city of Vaishali district.

Eight armed robbers executed the 10.30 a.m. loot and managed to decamp with 14 kg gold from one of the top jewellery shops in the area. They had taken 15 minutes to carry out the heist and fired over 25 rounds to terrorise the traders.