7 Arrested in UP for Thrashing Mentally Challenged Man on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter
The mentally challenged man was roughed up by the mob on Thursday morning over suspicion that he would abduct a child in Andhel village of Sikandrabad area.
Representational image
Bulandshahr (UP): Seven people who were part of a mob that thrashed a mentally challenged man here suspecting him to be a child-lifter have been arrested, police said on Friday.
So far, 40 arrests have been made in Bulandshahr in different cases wherein rumours about child-lifters led to violence, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told PTI.
The mentally challenged man was roughed up by the mob on Thursday morning over suspicion that he would abduct a child in Andhel village of Sikandrabad area. The mob also attacked the policemen who tried to save the man, according to officials.
As the rumours about child-lifting spread, it was reported that a mentally challenged man had been assaulted. Seven people who were part of the mob have been arrested, Singh said.
"So far 40 arrests have been made in similar cases reported recently in Bulandshahr," he said.
The SSP said efforts are being made to raise awareness among people about the issue.
"We are trying to protect such people, especially those with mental health issues, from becoming soft targets of these mob attacks triggered by rumours. The desolate and mentally challenged are being identified and taken to shelter homes or hospitals to ensure their safety," Singh said.
The Bulandshahr police is reaching out to young people and students in schools and colleges to raise awareness, he added.
Over the past week, scores of incidents of mobs thrashing individuals over suspicion of child-lifting have been reported.
Alarmed over these reports, the Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to use the stringent National Security Act against those spreading rumours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup