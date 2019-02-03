LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

7 Assam-bound Rohingya Children Detained at Railway Station in Tripura

With this, 68 Rohingya Muslims, mostly children, have been apprehended in Tripura and along the Assam-Tripura border in two weeks.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
7 Assam-bound Rohingya Children Detained at Railway Station in Tripura
File photo of Rohingya refugees. (Reuters)
Agartala: Security forces on Sunday detained seven children of Rohingya Muslims at a railway station in northern Tripura adjoining Assam, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said here.

With this, 68 Rohingya Muslims, mostly children, have been apprehended in Tripura and along the Assam-Tripura border in two weeks.

“Six girls and a boy belonging to Rohingya Muslims were detained at the Dharmanagar railway station (in northern Tripura). The children, all under 18, would be handed over to Tripura Police for further legal formalities,” an official of the RPF of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

He said the children accompanied by touts reached Dharmanagar from Agartala by bus and intended to go to Badarpur in southern Assam by train.

“Sensing the presence of RPF troopers, the touts, who were accompanying the children, escaped from the spot (190 km from Agartala). We are also unable to understand the language the children spoke.

"Railway tickets up to Badarpur railway station were found on them. They might have been trafficked by middlemen," the RPF official said.

A police officer said the teenagers would be lodged at a government-run juvenile home.

North Tripura superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said police would investigate the matter to ascertain how these children came to Tripura.

On January 22, the Border Security Force (BSF) had handed over 31 Rohingya Muslims, including nine women and 16 children, who were stranded along the India-Bangladesh border since January 18, to the Tripura Police.

They are now in judicial custody.

On January 21, another 30 Rohingyas were caught along the Tripura-Assam border by the Assam Police. They are also in judicial custody in southern Assam.

According to the BSF, 62 Rohingya Muslims were arrested last year after they entered India (Tripura) illegally.

Tripura has an 856 km-long border with Bangladesh, most of which is fenced except a stretch of nearly 20 km.


