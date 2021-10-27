7 Cases of Delta Plus Variant of Coronavirus Reported in Karnataka

Karnataka currently has seven cases of Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus, including two AY.4.2 in the city, a senior official said on Wednesday. Three such cases are reported in Bengaluru and the remaining four in different parts of the state, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep told PTI. There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but, one or two people have been hospitalised, he said.

Meanwhile, in its latest guidelines for international arrivals, the Karnataka government has said all travelers should have negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

“The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that there are no restrictions like quarantining people," Randeep said.

