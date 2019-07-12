7 Cases of Japanese Encephalitis Detected in Arunachal, Govt Taking Extra Measures to Check Spread of Disease
The health department has launched a statewide drive for early detection and cure of Japanese Encephalitis, in the wake of the rising cases of the mosquito-borne disease in neighbouring Assam.
Representative image.
Itanagar: As many as seven cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been detected in Arunachal Pradesh, health department sources said on Friday.
The department has launched a statewide drive for early detection and cure of Japanese Encephalitis, in the wake of the rising cases of the mosquito-borne disease in neighbouring Assam, they said.
"While five cases were detected on Thursday in East Siang district alone, one patient each from Upper Subansiri and Papum Pare district have also tested positive for the viral disease," epidemiologist Lobsang Jampa said.
Of the five cases in Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district, one is a 15-year-old girl. In Naharlagun area of Papum Pare, a two-and-half-year-old girl has been admitted at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Jampa said.
The numbers may rise as reports from vulnerable districts like Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai and Lohit have not arrived yet, the epidemiologist said.
"The state government has issued an advisory to all districts to contain the spread of the disease and instructed officials to take adequate measures, such as intensified fogging and focal insecticide spray, to stop the disease from spreading further," he added.
