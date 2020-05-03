7 Children Injured as Unexploded Substance Goes Off in Handwara
The injured children were shifted to Zachaldara hospital for treatment, an officer said.
Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: Seven children were injured when an unexploded substance went off in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
"Around 2 pm an unexploded substance (probably a shell) went off at Ahgam Zachaldara in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district when some children were playing there," a police officer said.
The injured children were shifted to Zachaldara hospital for treatment, the officer said.
