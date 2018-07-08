English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
7 Cops Suspended Over Security Breach at Bihar CM's Residence
The special branch of the Bihar police, which is responsible for security at CM's house, cracked whip on seven personnel yesterday in connection with the "lapse"
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Patna: Seven policemen, including two inspectors, have been suspended over reports of "security lapses" at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 1 Aney Marg residence, earlier this week.
The special branch of the Bihar police, which is responsible for security at CM's house, cracked whip on seven personnel yesterday in connection with the "lapse", sources
close to the 1 Aney Marg residence said.
Though police officials refused to comment on the matter, the sources said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Roop Ranjan Hargave, posted with State Vigilance Bureau, had entered the VIP area of the CM's official residence three days ago without an appointment.
Hargave allegedly engaged in a tiff with an on-duty policeman at the CM's residence during his visit, they said.
The CM, who was at his 7 Circular Road home at that time, took serious note of the incident and expressed annoyance over the "security breach", they added.
Media reports, corroborated by sources in the CM's house, said those suspended include two inspectors, as many sub-inspectors, one havildar and two constables.
S K Singhal, the ADG Headquarters, however, said he would be able talk on the matter only when a report in that connection reaches his office.
Inspector General of Police (special branch) B S Meena, too, refused to shed light on the issue, saying he was not authorized to brief media.
Nitish Kumar enjoys Z plus security cover. He is currently in Delhi in connection with a JD(U) programme.
