INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

7-day Institutional Quarantine in Karnataka Mandatory for Arrivals from Maharashtra

For representation: 8Civil defence volunteers prepare beds inside a banquet hall used for weddings after it was temporarily converted into a makeshift quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Reuters)

For representation: 8Civil defence volunteers prepare beds inside a banquet hall used for weddings after it was temporarily converted into a makeshift quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Karnataka on Saturday reported a single day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said. Eleven deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 191, it said.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Share this:

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in the state.

Those coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, it added.

Karnataka on Saturday reported a single day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said. Eleven deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 191, it said.

According to the health department bulletin, 11,923 people have been tested positive so far since the outbreak, which includes 7,287 discharges, 4,441 total active cases and 191 deaths.

"This is the highest ever spike in the state as well as Bengaluru," a health department official said after the capital recorded 596 cases.

Of the 191 people who died of coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of pandemic, 84 are from Bengaluru alone.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading