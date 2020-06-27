7-day Institutional Quarantine in Karnataka Mandatory for Arrivals from Maharashtra

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in the state.

Those coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, it added.

Karnataka on Saturday reported a single day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said. Eleven deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 191, it said.

According to the health department bulletin, 11,923 people have been tested positive so far since the outbreak, which includes 7,287 discharges, 4,441 total active cases and 191 deaths.

"This is the highest ever spike in the state as well as Bengaluru," a health department official said after the capital recorded 596 cases.

Of the 191 people who died of coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of pandemic, 84 are from Bengaluru alone.