10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Cylinder Blast Leads to Building Collapse in UP's Mau

New Delhi: At least 10 people died and several others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Several people are still feared trapped under the debris.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 7:30 am in Waleedpur village under Mohammadabad Police Station in Mau. Teams of police and fire-brigade were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

As some of the injured are critical, police say that the death figure may rise further.

As per the preliminary information the blast took place following a leakage of gas. The house soon caught fire after the blast, seeing which the neighbours and locals rushed in to rescue the people.

However, the two-storey building came crashing down trapping more than two dozen people in the debris and killing many of them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident which took place in a house in Walidpur and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has directed the local authorities, including district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured.

More details are awaited.

