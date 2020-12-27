News18» News»India»7 Dead, 20 Injured After Bus and Truck Collide in Assam; People Rushed to Hospital
7 Dead, 20 Injured After Bus and Truck Collide in Assam; People Rushed to Hospital
Images from the accident site. (News18)
The injured have been rushed to Dhuburi Medical College. The collision took place reportedly due to rash driving by the bus driver.
- Last Updated: December 27, 2020, 12:56 IST
Seven people died and more than twenty injured in a passenger bus and truck collision in Assam on Sunday. The incident took place at Bogribari of Kokrajhar district.
The injured have been rushed to the Dhuburi Medical College. The collision took place on the National Highway 17.
More details to follow.