7 Die in Rain-related Incidents in Odisha, No Respite in Store Soon

At a time when the Odisha government has started assessing damage caused by a 3-day-long depression claiming seven lives, the weathermen on Friday forecast possible formation of another low pressure area that may bring more rain in the state, officials said.At least seven people have died in rain related incidents in three districts during the recent rains due to a depression that since moved in a west-northwesterly direction.Rayagada reported death of three persons, while two persons died in Koraput and Kalahandi each, Deputy Special Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra said.The intensity of rainfall has declined yesterday with the depression moving in a west-northwesterly direction, and the administrations have started repairing damaged roads and bridges in the affected districts."There is possibility of formation of another low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which may trigger rainfall in northern and southern region of the state from August 19," said HR Biswas, the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here.He said the northern region is likely to receive the most rain.In its forecast, the IMD said rain and thunder shower will be experienced in some places tomorrow while heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Malkanagiri, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on August 19.All major rivers are flowing below the danger level, SRC B P Sethi said.Meanwhile, sources in the SRC office said average rainfall of the state recorded at 6.5 mm since yesterday. With this, the cumulative average rainfall of the state from June 1 till August 17 comes to a surplus of 10.6 per cent over the long term average rainfall.Nine districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 19 more districts have received normal rainfall during the period from June 1 to August 17.Average rainfall of remaining 2 districts Deogarh and Sundargarh has remained deficit, the sources said.