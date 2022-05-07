7 Die, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in MP's Indore; Probe Initiated

Seven people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality of Indore early on Saturday, police said, according to reports.

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

Five bodies were pulled out of the building while the 11 wounded have been rushed to hospital, he told PTI, adding most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation. ANI reported 7 deaths due to the fire, citing officials.

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.

