india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»7 Hawkers Found Covid-19 Positive During Random Testing in Mumbai's Dadar Vegetable Market
1-MIN READ

7 Hawkers Found Covid-19 Positive During Random Testing in Mumbai's Dadar Vegetable Market

Valentine's Day 2021 Images: Flower Vendors, Hawkers Prepare For February 14

Valentine's Day 2021 Images: Flower Vendors, Hawkers Prepare For February 14

A total of 67 hawkers from near Dadar railway station were administered rapid antigen tests on Monday

At least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in the Dadar area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus during random testing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said on Tuesday. A total of 67 hawkers from near Dadar railway station were administered rapid antigen tests on Monday and seven of them were found positive for the infection, the official said.

The infected hawkers have been sent to a quarantine center, he said. The civic body had last week announced that it would start carrying out rapid antigen tests at public places such as markets, shopping malls, bus depots, and railway stations among other crowded spots.

The civic body had administered tests to flower sellers at Meenatai Thackeray market two days ago, but none of them tested positive, the official said, adding that two porters tested positive during the drive. The G Northward in the city has 168 COVID-19 treatment facilities, of which 71 were in Mahim, 57 in Dadar and 40 in Dharavi, he said.

.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 23, 2021, 14:09 IST
Loading...