7 IITs to Boycott Times Higher Education World University Rankings Over Transparency of Process

Seven leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on Thursday announced that they will boycott the Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2020 as they are not satisfied with the transparency of the process.

These seven institutes are IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

"The seven IITs will not participate in the ranking this year. They will reconsider their decision next year if Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process," a senior official said.

