Home » News » India » 7 Injured in Acid Attack in Jharkhand After Stall Owner Refuses Food on Credit
1-MIN READ

7 Injured in Acid Attack in Jharkhand After Stall Owner Refuses Food on Credit

After being refused to get food on credit, man throws acid in shopkeepers shop: 7 injured. (File Photo: News18)

The incident took place in Haripur village under Jermundi police station and the victims were taken to the local hospital

Seven people in Jharkhand’s Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said.

The incident took place in Haripur village under Jermundi police station.

After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital. A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said.

first published:July 02, 2022, 07:26 IST