7 Karnataka Districts to Under 'Corona Curfew'- Here's All You Need to Know

Amid the massive spike in the number of Covid-19 infections seven district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will be placed under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am starting tonight till April 20.

Following PM Modi’s words, Karnataka is calling this ‘corona curfew’ and not night curfew. “Wherever night curfew is in place, there the phrase ‘corona curfew’ should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained,” PM Modi had said.

Which districts will go under ‘Corona Curfew’ in Karnataka?

Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities will come under night curfew. The curfew will be limited to only these district centres and no rural areas come under these districts.

What services are exempt from curfew restrictions

> Factories, companies and organisations that have night shifts can continue to do so, but employees have to report at the workplace before 10 pm.

> Health and emergency services are exempt, vehicles providing essential services can also move without restrictions.

> People suffering from health issues along with their attendants are exempt for obtaining health services.

> Essential service vehicles or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles have been allowed to operate during the curfew hours.

> Incoming and out-bound passengers are allowed to travel after producing valid journey tickets.

The government has said action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other acts against those found violating the night curfew order.

Karnataka: Owners of restaurants, bars & pubs in Bengaluru urge govt to reconsider timing of night curfew that will come into effect from 10 pm tonight."We urge govt to reconsider timing & maybe push it to 11 pm so that we can do some business," a restaurant owner said y'day. pic.twitter.com/5JbcWdx7ro — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

Is curfew a step towards total lockdown?

A day before the corona curfew was initiated, the state recorded 7,955 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike of 2021. However, the chief minister BS Yediyurappa stated that the measure of corona curfew is not a pre-cursor to more restrictions.

“We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework….that’s the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres… we want to see how effective it will be, if things don’t come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here