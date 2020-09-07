7 Kerala Fishermen Rescued, 3 Missing After Boats Capsize in Rough Sea, Search Operations Underway

Seven of the 10 fishermen, who went missing in rough seas off Malappuram district, were rescued in a joint operation by the coastal police, the Coast Guard and local fishermen. The search is continuing to find the remaining three.

One boat with six fishermen from nearby Ponnani coast is said to have capsized near Nattika in Thrissur district. The fishermen were rescued, and another person in a fibre boat, which capsized, was also rescued. Coast Guard ship Vikram, along with a small vessel, is searching for the three along the coast north of Ponnani, a defence spokesman said.

The Coast Guard ship Aryaman, two Dornier aircraft and a Chetak helicopter have been deployed south of Kochi, the spokesman said.

Another boat from Vellayil in Kozhikode sank but the fishermen swam to safety early Monday, Coast Guard officials said. The Marine enforcement is taking stock of the situation.

On Sunday, weathermen said Kerala may experience heavy rains and winds due to the low pressure formed in the Arabian sea. In view of the prediction of rough seas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to fishermen not to venture out to sea for 48 hours beginning Sunday. Despite the warning, the fishermen set out to sea.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Centre said the southwest monsoon was vigorous over Kerala. According to the weathermen, heavy rainfall was expected also in the coming days at most places in the southern state.