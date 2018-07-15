GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
7 Killed, 3 Injured as Two Cars Collide in on Pune-Mumbai Highway

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Pune: Seven people were killed and three others injured after two cars collided with each other near Lonavala on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The driver of one of the cars, headed towards Mumbai, lost control over the vehicle near Karla Phata and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction, he said.

"According to preliminary information, five people travelling in the car headed towards Mumbai and two from the other vehicle have been killed," the official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accident resulted in a traffic logjam for some time but vehicular movement was now getting normal, the official said.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
