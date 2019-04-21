English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Killed, 34 Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Mainpuri
The accident took place on Sunday morning when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.
The accident took place on Sunday morning when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seven people have been killed and 34 injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri. The incident took place early morning on Sunday when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.
Earlier on April 10, eight people were killed and two others left injured in an accident on the same expressway near Fatehabad when a car rammed into a truck.
Further details awaited.
Earlier on April 10, eight people were killed and two others left injured in an accident on the same expressway near Fatehabad when a car rammed into a truck.
Further details awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | CSK Missed Dhoni But Are Competitive Without Him Too: Fleming
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
- Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results