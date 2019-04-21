Take the pledge to vote

7 Killed, 34 Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Mainpuri

The accident took place on Sunday morning when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.

Updated:April 21, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
7 Killed, 34 Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Mainpuri
The accident took place on Sunday morning when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.
New Delhi: Seven people have been killed and 34 injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri. The incident took place early morning on Sunday when a bus rammed into a truck on the highway.

Earlier on April 10, eight people were killed and two others left injured in an accident on the same expressway near Fatehabad when a car rammed into a truck.



Further details awaited.




