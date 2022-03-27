7 Killed, 45 Injured as Bus Falls of Cliff in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, CM Reddy Announces Ex-gratia

Seven people were killed and 45 were left injured in a tragic bus accident late on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor.

The incident took place after the bus carrying scores of passengers fell off a cliff, police officials said.

“The bus fell off the cliff due to the driver’s negligence in Bakrapeta, which is 25 kms away from Tirupati,” the Superintendent of Police, Tirupati, said.

“The aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital,” he added.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and 50,000 for the injured hours after the accident was reported.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, in another accident, two brothers were killed when their car rammed into a truck moving ahead on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Rolahera village on Chittorgarh-Bhilwara highway when a truck allegedly applied sudden brakes and the car moving behind rammed into it, police said. The deceased were identified as Mayank (29) and his younger brother Chitranshu (27) of Bhilwara.

Police said that the villagers took both of them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

