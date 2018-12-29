English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Killed as Car Crashes Into SUVs During Dense Fog on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway
Four others were also injured in the accident on Saturday morning.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Ambala (Haryana): Seven people were killed and four injured when a vehicle rammed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.
"Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said.
The deceased belonged to Chandigarh.
Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.
