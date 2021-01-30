7 Killed in Bus-Truck Collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway Amid Dense Fog, CM Adityanath Orders Probe

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a fatal road accident after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway owing to low visibility due to dense fog early on Saturday morning. The accident occurred almost 18 kilometers away from Moradabad city in Hussainpur Puliya of Moradabad's Kundarki area.

Top police and administration officials including District Magistrate, SP and CMO have reached the spot. Relief and rescue work is currently underway.

"Forensic team is here, rescue almost complete. 3 vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," ANI quoted the SSP as saying.

Expressing grief, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the incident and directed officials to provide assistance and health services to the victims.

The chief minister also announced to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured persons.

In a similar incident earlier this week, five people were killed after an ambulance hit a stationary truck in Gopiganj area in Bhadohi amid reduced visibility due to dense fog on Tuesday. Four members of a family and the ambulance driver were killed in the accident, police said.