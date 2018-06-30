English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
7 Killed in J&K, Arunachal as Monsoon Sweeps India; Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Flood Alert
The monsoon which arrived days ahead of its scheduled forecast also left several others injured across states.
Srinagar: Water level of Jhelum river increases due to incessant, in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rain wreaked havoc in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, where three people were killed in rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, the death of another ITBP personnel who was injured in a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh raised the toll to five on Saturday.
The monsoon which arrived days ahead of its scheduled forecast also left several others injured across states.
As sporadic showers continued in Kashmir, authorities sounded the flood alert in south Kashmir and low-lying areas in central Kashmir. They also asked locals to be alert and ready for evacuation.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said, “We have issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of Srinagar.”
The schools across the valley were also shut.
The Amarnath Yatra was also disrupted along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on Saturday due to inclement weather. The Yatra has been suspended on both the routes as tracks are slippery because of rain, a spokesperson for the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said.
Scores of commuters were stranded after traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway came to a halt because of the threat of floods.
Meanwhile, some parts of New Delhi received mild showers on Saturday, giving way to humid conditions in the city. According to officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 92 and 66 per cent.
A light drizzle brought some respite to the citizens here while the temperature hovered around 35 degrees Celsius, two points below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 27.5, considered normal for this time of the year.
Maximum temperatures remained well below the normal levels at several places in Punjab and Haryana as Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius.
As per the meteorological department forecast, Punjab and Haryana may receive light to moderate rains in next 24 hours while in Uttar Pradesh, the eastern and western parts of the state are likely to receive rain or thunderstorms in the coming days.
(With inputs from PTI)
