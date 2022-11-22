CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 7 Killed in Two Road Accidents in Assam
1-MIN READ

7 Killed in Two Road Accidents in Assam

PTI

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 15:09 IST

Nagaon, India

Both the accidents happened late on Monday, officials said. (Shutterstock)

Five people died in an accident in Nagaon district, while two others were killed in Sonitpur district

Seven people were killed in two road accidents in Assam, police said on Tuesday.

Five people died in an accident in Nagaon district, while two others were killed in Sonitpur district, they said.

Both the accidents happened late on Monday, they added.

In Nagaon, five people were killed in Koliabor in Uluwoni police station area when their car collided head-on with a speeding truck on National Highway 37, police said.

Those in the car, which was on the way to Sonitpur from Bokakhat in Golaghat, were travelling for attending a wedding, they said.

“All five persons in the car were killed on the spot. We have seized the truck, but the driver and the handyman managed to escape before we reached the spot," a police officer said.

In Sonitpur, two people were killed as a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Bihaguri near Tezpur, police said.

first published:November 22, 2022, 15:09 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 15:09 IST