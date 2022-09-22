7 Killed in Wall Collapse Incidents in Uttar Pradesh Due to Heavy Rains

Seven people were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse following continuous rainfall in this district of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, senior officials said here on Thursday.

In the first incident, four children died in their sleep when the wall of their house collapsed in Chandra Pura village under Civil Lines police station area late Wednesday night. District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said the incident also left the children’s grandmother Chandni Debi (70) and a sibling (5) injured. The deceased have been identified as Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5), he said.

“In the second incident, Ram Sanehi (65) and his wife Reshma Debi (62) died when the boundary wall of a petrol pump along their hut collapsed in Kripalpur village under Ekdil police station area area,” SP (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

The third incident took place in Andava ke Banglan village under Chakarnagar police station area where Jabar Singh (35) was buried alive after his house collapsed due to heavy rain, SHO Deepak Kumar said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here