7 Killed, Schools Shut, Power Lines Snapped: Monsoon Mayhem in UP Since 24 Hrs, No Respite in Sight

At least seven people were killed in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as rains lash the region, with some areas witnessing heavy downpour for the last 24 hours. Low-lying areas in capital city of Lucknow were reported inundated on Thursday, power lines were snapped due to uprooting of trees in several areas. In some areas, railway tracks were submerged and underpasses closed due to waterlogged roads.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to Baranaki district was also called off as water filled the event venue and the temporary helipad that was made for the CM’s chopper to land. In Rae Bareli and Amethi districts, the authorities have closed all the schools up to class eight for next two days due to heavy rains.

In Sujanpura area of Jaunpur, three people were killed after a wall collapsed following incessant rains. Similar incident took place in Barabanki’s Ramsanehi Ghat area, killing two people. Deaths were reported in Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Sitapur too. However, exact number of casualties are still being ascertained.

Issuing an orange alert, the Meteorological Department said it will rain throughout the day, following which light to moderate rains will occur during the next two-three days. The state capital recorded 115 mm of rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, with the weathermen predicting no respite soon.

The weather office has issued a heavy rain alert in 30 districts of UP for the next 48 hours, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Mathura, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Shamli, Varanasi, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Prayagraj.

The MeT department said that along with rain, there will be strong gusts of wind at a speed of 87 kilometers per hour. The has increased farmers’ woes as paddy crop is falling due to the wind speed.

Other districts where heavy rainfall is predicted are Amethi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah, Mathura, Aligarh and Noida. A weather official said that shortfall in rain is likely to be compensated in September.

