Jharkhand: 7 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Hazaribagh; PM Modi Expresses Grief
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: 7 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Hazaribagh; PM Modi Expresses Grief

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 20:37 IST

Ranchi, India

The bus carrying 50 passengers going to Ranchi from Giridih broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in Tatijharia Police Station area. (Photo/News18)

The bus carrying 50 passengers going to Ranchi from Giridih broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in Tatijharia Police Station area. (Photo/News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the recovery of those injured

At least seven people were killed and a dozen others were injured after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Saturday. Those injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police told the news agency ANI that the bus on its way to Ranchi from Giridih broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in the Siwanne River in the Tatijharia Police Station area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge were deputed to the accident spot to monitor the rescue operation.

first published:September 17, 2022, 20:02 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 20:37 IST