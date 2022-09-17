Jharkhand: 7 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Hazaribagh; PM Modi Expresses Grief

At least seven people were killed and a dozen others were injured after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Saturday. Those injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police told the news agency ANI that the bus on its way to Ranchi from Giridih broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in the Siwanne River in the Tatijharia Police Station area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

Anguished by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge were deputed to the accident spot to monitor the rescue operation.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here