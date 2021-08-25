7-km-long Green Belt in Greater Noida West to Have Amaltas and Gulmohar

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced that it will develop an area of 4.7 lakh sqm as green belt, officials said. GNIDA has identified a 7-km stretch in Greater Noida West for the pilot project. Plants of amaltas (Golden Shower tree), gulmohar (Royal Poinciana), kachinar (Bauhinia Variegata), and kuresia (Prunus Armeniaca) will be planted in green belt area similar to cherry blossom trees in Japan. The GNIDA aims to create a green centre with benches to attract tourists and provide a resting point for joggers.

As part of the pilot project, the GNIDA will develop the green belt in six areas of Greater Noida West — in sectors 1, 12, 16, 16C and Techzones 6 and 7. The work for the project will begin in December. The company, to be tasked with developing the green belt, will also be given the contract for its maintenance.

According to the officials associated with the project, the width of the green belt will range from 10 meters to 100 meters depending on the space available in different areas.

“The green belt area will also be equipped with benches where one can sit and relax. The pathway will be made for morning and evening walks. Estimates are being finalized for the tender process of the project by the concerned department of GNIDA,” an official said.

Based on the feedback of Noida residents, other greenbelts in the city will be developed in the coming times to provide a holistic lift to the city’s infrastructure.

Parks in Greater Noida will become greener and more beautiful as the seasonal flowering plants will be planted in a colour-coordinated way. According to the authorities, trees of different types will be planted in and around 500 parks in the city to make them attractive.

