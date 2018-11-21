English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Men Sentenced to Death for 2010 Murder over Volleyball Game in UP
Sadiq, Shahid, Arshad, Sarfaraz, Farrukh, Mumtaz and Rashid were found guilty of firing indiscriminately at a group and killing one man.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Lucknow: A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to seven people in an eight-year-old murder case following a clash over a volleyball game.
District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj pronounced the sentence after the accused were found guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). The accused were also convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act.
The incident took place on February 25, 2010 in Harsauli village when a volleyball match turned ugly after two brothers Naseem and Khalil entered in a brawl with some locals, following which the accused barged into Khalil and Naseem’s house. They attacked the brothers and opened fire on them.
Naseem was shot five times, his brothers Khalil and Raiyyan along with nephew Shakeel were injured in the firing. Naseem succumbed to his injuries.
The three survivors along with six others were produced as the main witnesses in the case.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
