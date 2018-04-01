English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Militants Gunned Down During Separate Encounters in Kashmir
Another encounter is underway in Anantnag where one militant has been captured, police said.
Srinagar: Eight terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Shopian's Draggad village and another has been gunned down by security forces in Anantnag.
According to news agency ANI, seven unidentified militans were killed in the gunfight in Draggad.
A police officer said the encounter broke out in the area in Shopian district this morning as militants fired upon a search party of security forces.
According to PTI, the identities and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, and the operation is on.
Another encounter is underway in Anantnag where one militant has been killed and another captured, police said.
The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of the district in the early hours, they said.
Both the militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and their identity is being ascertained, an officer said.
Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation.
Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Kachdoora area of Shopian. The encounter in Kachdoora is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.
According to ANI, two soldiers have been injured in Draggad and Kachdoora encounters.
