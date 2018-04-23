GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seven-month-old Foetus Found Near Dustbin in South Delhi, Police Looking at CCTV Footage

The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2018, 8:51 AM IST
Picture for representation only. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.

The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.

The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
