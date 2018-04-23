English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven-month-old Foetus Found Near Dustbin in South Delhi, Police Looking at CCTV Footage
The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.
Picture for representation only. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.
The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.
The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
