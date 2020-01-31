7-month-old Premature Foetus Found in Toilet in Coimbatore Hospital, Accused on the Run

Chennai: A seven-month-old premature female foetus was found in the western toilet of a private hospital in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. Upon finding the foetus, a hospital worker informed the hospital and the police were alerted.

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Amaravathi, a resident of Selvapuram near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore.

Amaravathi on Wednesday visited the hospital at 6 am with complaints of a severe stomach pain and was attended to by the doctor on duty. She then left with her son, Siva, aged nine. Later that day, the hospital cleaning labour found the foetus drowned in the western toilet and alerted the hospital supervisor Kokila, who informed the police.

Amaravathi had allegedly spent a significant amount of time in the restroom before being treated. She took treatment for severe stomach pain, which was allegedly caused by the abortion pills she had consumed. Upon completion of the treatment, she immediately fled.

The police have filed a case against the accused under Section 174 (for suspicious death) and Section 318 (for secret disposal or burial of a child that dies before or after birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR registered with the police, Amaravathi was in an illicit relationship because of which she aborted the foetus.

(With inputs from S Annette Beryl Elizabeth)

