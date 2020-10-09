INDIA

1-MIN READ

7 Nagpur Cops Parade 5 Minors Accused Of Bar Robbery; Booked

7 Nagpur Cops Parade 5 Minors Accused Of Bar Robbery; Booked

Seven policemen were booked in Nagpur on the basis of an inquiry into a video showing them parading half-naked five minors and a man accused of armed robbery in a bar, an official said on Friday. The six accused had stormed a bar near Jaripatka bus stand on September 22 with swords and looted Rs 7,000 after assaulting staff and ransacking the place, he said.

“Five minors and a 21-year-old man were arrested on September 23 and they were paraded half-naked in public. After a video of it went viral, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered an inquiry,” the official said. Based on ACP Parshuram Karyakrate’s inquiry report, seven police personnel, including a senior inspector and sub inspector from Jaripatka police station, were booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and sent on compulsory leave, he said.

  • First Published: October 9, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
