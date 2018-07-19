GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
7 Naxals Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattigsarh

The skirmish took place at around 6 am in the forest near Timinar and Pusnar villages along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
Representative Image (File photo)
Raipur: At least seven naxals, including three women, were on Thursday gunned down in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattigsarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district.

The skirmish took place at around 6 am in the forest near Timinar and Pusnar villages along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, state's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces had launched the operation from Dantewada district in the forest along the border of the two districts, he said.

While they were cordoning off jungles of Timinar and Pusnar villages, located around 450 km away from the state capital Raipur, in Bijapur, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

"After guns fell silent, bodies of seven naxals, including three women, were recovered from the spot," the DIG said.

Besides, two Insas rifles, two .303 rifles, one 12 bore gun and a few muzzle loading guns were also recovered from the spot, he said. Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

