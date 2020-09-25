7 Pc Positive In Serological Tests In CSIR-NCL Staff, Kin

Pune: A sero-positive rate of 7 per cent was revealed in serological tests conducted by the CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) among its staff and family members. A serological test reveals if a person has developed antibodies to the coronavirus, a positive result indicating that he/she has already been exposed to the virus.

“Among 339 participants, 18 men and six women were found to be sero-positive, which accounts for about 7 per cent of total sample. These comprise 19 students, 3 contract staff and 2 family members,” an official said. The study was part of a project led by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

It was part of ‘Phenome India’, a long-term longitudinal observational cohort study of health outcomes, the CSIR-NCL said in its release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor