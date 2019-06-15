7 People, Including 4 Sanitation Workers, Choke to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank in Gujarat
Hassan Abbas Bhoraniya, the owner of Darshan hotel, has been charged under the offense of causing death due to negligence.
Seven workers died at a hotel situated 30 kms from Vadodara (Representative image)
New Delhi: Seven people, including four sanitation workers, were choked to death while cleaning a septic tank in a hotel at Dabhoi Tehsil, nearly 30 kms from Vadodara.
According to a The Times of India report, the deceased have been identified as Mahesh Patanwadiya (47), Ashok Harijan (45), Brijesh Harijan (25), Mahesh Harijan (25), Vijay Chaudhary (22), Sahdev Vasava (22) and Ajay Vasava (22). While Patanwadiya, Ashok, Brijesh and Mahesh were sanitation workers, Sahdev, Ajay and Vijay were hotel employees who were helping them.
A police officer said that Patanwadiya was the first to go inside the septic tank. When he did not come out, six others followed him to find out what had happened and ultimately all seven died due to the leakage of gas.
After the seven workers went missing, the Dabhoi municipality was informed about the incident which took the help of Vadodara fire and emergency services as they did not have the necessary equipment.
"All seven were dead as the pressure of gas was high in the tank, but we could bring their bodies out," fire officer Nikunj Azad was quoted as saying by TOI. "The tank had to be emptied to ascertain that there weren't any more bodies inside," added fire officer Manish Mod.
Hassan Abbas Bhoraniya, the owner of Darshan hotel at Fartikui village, was charged under the offense of causing death due to negligence and was arrested on Saturday morning.
