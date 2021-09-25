CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

7 Policemen Taken Off Active Duty For Illegally Selling Seized Vehicles

Seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were taken off active duty, while a constable was suspended for allegedly illegally selling seized vehicles here, officials said on Friday. The in-charge of the Kakor police station has been sent a show cause notice in the matter, they said.

Bulandshahr, Sep 24: Seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were taken off active duty, while a constable was suspended for allegedly illegally selling seized vehicles here, officials said on Friday. The in-charge of the Kakor police station has been sent a show cause notice in the matter, they said.

During investigation by a police officer, it was found that some police personnel were involved in the illegal sale of seized vehicle. The officer has submitted a report on the basis of which action was taken, the officials said. The seven police men have been attacked with the Police Line, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

first published:September 25, 2021, 00:57 IST