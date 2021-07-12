7 Prisoners Escape from Arunachal Jail by Throwing Chilli Powder at Guards

Seven undertrial prisoners (UTPs) escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh by throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt at the guards manning the jail, a senior police official said on Monday. Five guards of the Pasighat jail in East Siang district were injured in the incident which took place on Sunday evening when the jail lock-up was opened for serving dinner to the prisoners.

Seven of the prisoners suddenly attacked the guards by throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt on their eyes, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said. Five guards suffered injuries in the attack and one of them was badly injured on the head, possibly hit by the heavy lock of the cell.

His mobile phone was also snatched away by the UTPs who escaped, Apa said. “An FIR was lodged against the seven and the police have launched a manhunt. So far, no breakthrough has been made," Apa said.

The IGP added that personnel of the district police and India Reserve Battalion are conducting search operations to capture them and all possible exit points were cordoned off. Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapang Tatak said that the fugitives are likely to be re-arrested soon as it is difficult for them to flee from the town because of the daily curfew from 3 pm to 5 am in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

