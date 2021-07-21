7 Private Hospitals Sealed in Lucknow For Flouting Norms

Seven private hospitals in Lucknow were sealed on Tuesday after authorities found irregularities in their operations. A total of 45 hospitals were raided by six teams constituted by Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The action took place after he received complaints that these hospitals were cheating people through inflated bills. Twenty-nine hospitals were found guilty of not following due procedures, while seven of them were ordered to be sealed. The management of other hospitals have been asked to present their case.

The raids took place on Monday at several locations in UP’s capital city such as Dubagga, Budheshwar Road, Hardoi Road and Kakori.

Prakash informed that doctors at most of the hospitals were not present during the raids, while some hospital authorities could not produce CMO-issued licences and few of them showed outdated ones. He added that some of the hospitals did not have ambulance fitness certificates, biomedical waste management certificates and documents related to their in-house pharmacies.

Those hospitals which will fail to produce necessary documents in time will also face similar fate like the seven others. Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agarwal ordered the sealing of the seven private hospitals.

The DM said a team formed under additional district magistrate Suryakant Tripathi searched hospitals from Hardoi Road to IIM Road. After the investigation, Saifalia Eye Care and Hospital was sealed while Samrat Hospital Trauma Centre will be shut after the shifting of patients to another hospital.

Similarly, a team led by additional district magistrate Kinshuk Shrivastava inspected hospitals on the Dubagga-Hardoi Road route. New Asian Hospital and Trauma Centre was sealed after the team’s raid.

Deputy Collector Govind Maurya also led a team on Sitapur Road and recommended action against Chandra Hospital and Him City Hospital. Both these hospitals will be shut once their existing patients will be shifted to elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Herbal Hospital and Trauma Centre, and Best Care Trauma Centre on Dubagga-Budheshwar Road were sealed after additional district magistrate Shailendra Kumar and his team inspected their documents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here