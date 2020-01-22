7 Puducherry Central Prison Warders Suspended for 'Selling' Mobile Phones to Inmates: Police
The action was taken after 11 mobile phones were seized from the under-trial prisoners yard during extensive checks conducted after an anonymous bomb threat call made to the police control room was traced to an inmate.
Puducherry: Seven warders of the Central Prison here were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly selling mobile phones to the inmates, which came to light after an under-trial prisoner made a hoax bomb threat call.
Inspector General of Prisons Pankaj Kumar Jha ordered the suspension, police sources said. The action was taken after 11 mobile phones were seized from the under-trial prisoners yard during extensive checks conducted after an anonymous bomb threat call made to the police control room was traced to an inmate.
Nitish Sharma, an under-trial prisoner arrested in connection with a car theft case, had on January 19 called the control room here and said explosives would go off at the Raj Nivas and also at the local railway stationin the next 24 hours.
A case was registered against Sharma and an inquiry was ordered to find out how he got access to the mobile phone in the prison. Subsequently, police conducted extensive checks in the central prison at Kalapet and seized 11 mobile phones. They also found Sharma had used one of the phones.
Police sources said it was found that the mobile phones were 'sold' to the inmates by some of jail warders who were identified on Tuesday and suspended. Further investigations were on, they added.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials of the Police and Jail departments and directed them to keep a strict vigil on the security and other aspects of the Central Prison to ensure that there was no room for any lapse, official sources said.
